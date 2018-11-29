Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stake Increased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,041,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,190,000 after buying an additional 295,877 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,347,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,586,000 after buying an additional 97,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,188,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,617,000 after buying an additional 290,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,231,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after buying an additional 678,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,531,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,173,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird set a $133.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Marriott International stock opened at $122.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/marriott-international-inc-mar-stake-increased-by-first-pacific-advisors-lp.html.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.