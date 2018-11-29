Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,951 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $45,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 561,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 655,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 44.3% in the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 130,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.91.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

