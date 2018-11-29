Martinrea International Inc (MRE) Insider Peter Cirulis Purchases 2,000 Shares

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) insider Peter Cirulis purchased 2,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

Peter Cirulis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Martinrea International alerts:

On Friday, September 28th, Peter Cirulis purchased 2,850 shares of Martinrea International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.31 per share, with a total value of C$29,383.50.

Shares of TSE:MRE traded down C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.60. 23,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,567. Martinrea International Inc has a 12 month low of C$10.58 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/martinrea-international-inc-mre-insider-peter-cirulis-purchases-2000-shares.html.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.