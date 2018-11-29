MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. MasTec posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.67 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.42.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. MasTec has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in MasTec by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,503,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in MasTec by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

