Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,699 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Mastercard worth $236,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,779,736,000 after buying an additional 452,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,947 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,023,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,423,000 after purchasing an additional 693,667 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,150,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,709,000 after purchasing an additional 269,298 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,957,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $881,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $202.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.61 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

