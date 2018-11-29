Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.16

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Mcdonald’s has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Mcdonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mcdonald’s to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

NYSE:MCD opened at $187.85 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $188.90. The firm has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total value of $35,323,232.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

