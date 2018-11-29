Mcdonald’s (MCD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley now has a $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $173.00. Mcdonald’s traded as high as $190.88 and last traded at $190.46, with a volume of 1396430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.85.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.58.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $2,666,509.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

About Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

