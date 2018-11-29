MCF Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 714,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 159.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.7% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

NYSE ABBV opened at $88.94 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

