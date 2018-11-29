mCig (MCIG) and Philip Morris International (PM) Head-To-Head Survey

mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get mCig alerts:

This table compares mCig and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCig -35.11% -22.13% -17.80% Philip Morris International 8.20% -78.80% 19.36%

Dividends

Philip Morris International pays an annual dividend of $4.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. mCig does not pay a dividend. Philip Morris International pays out 92.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Philip Morris International has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

mCig has a beta of -2.23, meaning that its stock price is 323% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for mCig and Philip Morris International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCig 0 0 0 0 N/A Philip Morris International 1 4 8 0 2.54

Philip Morris International has a consensus target price of $94.73, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than mCig.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares mCig and Philip Morris International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCig $7.08 million 15.33 -$1.07 million N/A N/A Philip Morris International $78.10 billion 1.72 $6.04 billion $4.93 17.52

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than mCig.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats mCig on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mCig

mCig, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry. The Retail Sales segment engages in the retail, distribution, and online sale of electronic cigarettes, CBD products, and vaporizers, as well as supplies for cannabis distributors, growers, and dispensaries. The Media and Technologies segment operates 420cloud, a social platform for advertising services in the cannabis and cryptocurrency markets; and provides software solutions, Website development, and other social media services. The Agriculture segment is involved in planting and growing industrial hemp. mCig, Inc. offers financial and consulting services to cannabis and cryptocurrency markets. The company was formerly known as Lifetech Industries, Inc. and changed its name to mCig, Inc. in August 2013. mCig, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Jacksonville, Florida.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next. The company also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines; Belmont and Canadian Classics in Canada; and Delicados in Mexico. Philip Morris International Inc. markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. The company has a strategic collaboration with Parallax Development Corp. for the development and commercialization of a nicotine-delivery system. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for mCig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.