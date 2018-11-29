Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 490,040 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Medical Properties Trust worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,248,000 after buying an additional 1,280,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,096,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,715,000 after buying an additional 840,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,993,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,548,000 after buying an additional 760,980 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,516,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,814,000 after buying an additional 448,361 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,661,000 after buying an additional 416,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 43,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $722,630.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,873,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,438,017.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 124.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

WARNING: “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/medical-properties-trust-inc-mpw-shares-bought-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.