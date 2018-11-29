Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $836,000 Position in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Regency Centers by 18.9% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 195,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

NYSE REG opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.16%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $137,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,279.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

