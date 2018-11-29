Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,513,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,438,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,493,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,173.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/meiji-yasuda-asset-management-co-ltd-reduces-position-in-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg.html.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.