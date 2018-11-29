Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $490,000 Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7,526.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $155.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $243,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,980.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $307,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,010,938. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

