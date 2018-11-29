Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $546,000 in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Stock

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Vertical Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.17.

NYSE LLL opened at $183.27 on Thursday. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $178.30 and a fifty-two week high of $223.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

