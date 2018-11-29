Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 3,600 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 109.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,333,184 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,325,029,000 after buying an additional 2,476,837 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,981,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $347,424,000 after purchasing an additional 391,634 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,670,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,785,000 after purchasing an additional 634,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,643,784 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $216,185,000 after purchasing an additional 511,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $4,063,353.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,353.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.03.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

