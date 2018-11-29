Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,390 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 239.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,568,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Regency Centers by 47.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 395,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,574,000 after buying an additional 126,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Regency Centers by 575.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $137,871.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,279.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $70.64.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.51 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

