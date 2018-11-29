Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,048,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,260 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $145,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $285,594,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $232,626,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,486,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,959,000 after buying an additional 3,682,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,241,000 after buying an additional 3,242,430 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4,320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,928,000 after buying an additional 3,025,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.
In related news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $2,721,420.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,279,104 shares of company stock worth $92,845,846 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.65.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.
