Meredith (MDP) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDP. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meredith from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of MDP opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.26. Meredith has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $756.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.33 million. Meredith had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meredith will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Ceryanec sold 4,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $270,629.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Ceryanec sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $399,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,610 shares of company stock worth $1,081,858. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meredith by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,957,000 after acquiring an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Meredith by 5.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,288,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Meredith by 67.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meredith by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,927,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meredith by 21.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.