MetalCoin Price Tops $0.0093 (METAL)

MetalCoin (CURRENCY:METAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. MetalCoin has a market cap of $714,733.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MetalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetalCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MetalCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00788664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00016704 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002513 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00011758 BTC.

MetalCoin Coin Profile

MetalCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2014. MetalCoin’s total supply is 76,925,527 coins. The official website for MetalCoin is www.metalmoshpit.com. MetalCoin’s official Twitter account is @MetalCoinTeam.

Buying and Selling MetalCoin

MetalCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

