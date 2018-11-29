MetaMorph (METM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,995.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 5% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $518,298.00 and approximately $31,995.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.02324746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00124920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00197170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.08799299 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,501,273 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

