Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Metlife by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,028,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,863,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 266.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the second quarter worth approximately $21,849,000. Lau Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metlife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/metlife-inc-met-shares-bought-by-meiji-yasuda-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.