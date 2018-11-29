Metro (B4B3) Given a €12.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €12.40 ($14.42) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.51 ($15.71).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €12.30 ($14.30) on Wednesday. Metro has a 1 year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of August 2, 2018, it operated 764 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names in 25 European and Asian countries. The company's stores primarily serve hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities.

