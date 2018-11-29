Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) insider Martin Allaire sold 6,840 shares of Metro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.33, for a total transaction of C$310,057.20.

Metro stock opened at C$45.45 on Thursday. Metro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$38.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metro, Inc. will post 3.17000025888915 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRU. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Metro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.29.

WARNING: “Metro, Inc. (MRU) Insider Sells C$310,057.20 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/metro-inc-mru-insider-sells-c310057-20-in-stock.html.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.