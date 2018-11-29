MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $4.07 on Thursday. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Get MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (MXCHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/mexichem-sab-de-adr-mxchy-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-30th.html.

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR Company Profile

Mexichem, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemicals and petrochemical products, and plastic pipes and fittings worldwide. The company operates through Vinyl, Energy, Fluor, and Fluent segments. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, PVC resins, compounds, PA and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for automotive, industrial, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets; woven and non-woven geosynthetics, irrigation systems, and datacom and infrastructure products, as well as PVC, polyethylene, and polypropylene pipes and fittings for agriculture, infrastructure, housing, energy, datacom, and other markets; and met and acid grade fluorspars, hydrofluoric acid, aluminum fluoride, refrigerants, and medical propellants for refrigeration, chemicals, building and construction, medicals, and aluminum markets.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.