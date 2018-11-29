MGM Resorts International (MGM) Position Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Shares of MGM opened at $27.78 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $446,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,014.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $858,689.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

