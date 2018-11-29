Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Holdings Lifted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,229 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 2.0% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Micron Technology by 199,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Micron Technology by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Micron Technology to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,842,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,509,220. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.51% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

