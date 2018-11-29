Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Raised by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,425 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $221,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,179,791 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,030,000 after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 161.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management LLC now owns 3,202,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $292,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.2% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,181,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $4,061,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,415.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,080 shares of company stock valued at $52,100,893 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 29th. $1 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $111.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $824.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

