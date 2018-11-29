Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 4.6% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $152.24 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires 13,872 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/midwest-professional-planners-ltd-acquires-13872-shares-of-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.