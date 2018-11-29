Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 687.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,716,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.48. 51,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $72.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 146,618 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $10,509,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

