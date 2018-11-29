Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Short Interest Update

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,765 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 39,604 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Milestone Scientific from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

