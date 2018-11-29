Millennial ESports (GAME) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Millennial ESports Corp (CVE:GAME) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 490842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Millennial ESports Company Profile (CVE:GAME)

Millennial Esports Corp. provides turnkey solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting worldwide. It offers tournament platform that provides ladder, tournament, and direct challenge competitions to gamers in various e-sports titles; e-sports focused mobile applications; data analytics; and execution tools.

