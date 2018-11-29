MINDBODY (MB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “MINDBODY, Inc. develops cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to manage class and appointment schedules, staff members, client information, online bookings, inventory, payroll and retail sales for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts and dance exercise, as well as spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrens activity center and integrative health centers. MINDBODY, Inc. is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MB. ValuEngine raised shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MINDBODY from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MINDBODY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MINDBODY has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MB opened at $27.97 on Thursday. MINDBODY has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MINDBODY will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $363,796.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $720,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,463 shares of company stock worth $4,276,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MB. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 124.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 128,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 71,136 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 539.9% in the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 692,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,160,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINDBODY in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,571,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

