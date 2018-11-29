Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,929,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAA. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,932,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 816,014 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,238,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 218,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,094,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,142 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 217,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 67,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

