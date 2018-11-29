Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 286,597 Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,597 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Ctrip.Com International worth $59,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRP. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ctrip.Com International by 9,329,640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,374 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,416,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,075,000 after buying an additional 1,471,464 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,665,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,679,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,861,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,619,000 after buying an additional 967,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The stock had a trading volume of 184,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,246. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-purchases-286597-shares-of-ctrip-com-international-ltd-ctrp.html.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.