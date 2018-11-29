Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Albemarle Co. (ALB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,432,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,933,000. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.1% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.35% of Albemarle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,896,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $787,873,000 after purchasing an additional 565,127 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,459,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $94.69. 178,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $299,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

