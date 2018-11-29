Mitel Networks (MITL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MITL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

MITL stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,605,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,371. Mitel Networks has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitel Networks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitel Networks news, insider Colin Ross Mcanuff sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $29,782.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $96,701.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Ball sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $233,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $560,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,288 shares of company stock worth $332,377 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mitel Networks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 944,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,738,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 1,889,492 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 503,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 569,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 862,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Mitel Networks Company Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

