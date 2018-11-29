Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 291,903 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291,903 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $30,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $513,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.1% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

In other news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at $65,429,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APD opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $175.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

