MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 5,998 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 714,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,887,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,673,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4,813.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $93.42 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $123.91.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

