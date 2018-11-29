Molori Energy (MOLOF) vs. Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Financial Analysis

Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) and Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Molori Energy alerts:

This table compares Molori Energy and Stellus Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molori Energy N/A N/A N/A Stellus Capital Investment 60.59% 8.59% 4.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Molori Energy and Stellus Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Stellus Capital Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stellus Capital Investment has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than Molori Energy.

Dividends

Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Molori Energy does not pay a dividend. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Molori Energy has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Molori Energy and Stellus Capital Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molori Energy $110,000.00 19.40 $1.73 million N/A N/A Stellus Capital Investment $39.65 million 5.49 $22.61 million $1.21 11.28

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Molori Energy.

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats Molori Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molori Energy

Molori Energy Inc. operates as an oil and gas production company in Texas, the United States. It owns working interest in various oil and gas leases located in the Texas Panhandle. The company was formerly known as Taipan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Molori Energy Inc. in January 2017. Molori Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Molori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.