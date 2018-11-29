Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConvergeOne were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ConvergeOne by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ConvergeOne by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ConvergeOne in the second quarter worth $198,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConvergeOne by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConvergeOne in the second quarter worth $631,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConvergeOne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ConvergeOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. William Blair lowered shares of ConvergeOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConvergeOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ConvergeOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

CVON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.63. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,618. The firm has a market cap of $954.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.30. ConvergeOne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $404.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.71 million. ConvergeOne had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.41%. Analysts forecast that ConvergeOne Holdings Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. ConvergeOne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

WARNING: “Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (CVON)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/monashee-investment-management-llc-acquires-40000-shares-of-convergeone-holdings-inc-cvon.html.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises in the United States. The company offers unified communications solutions, including communications applications, such as voice, email, presence, chat/text, and video technologies; voice and text messaging solutions; mobility and bring your own device solutions for business continuity with the seamless connection of mobile, landline, cellular, and Wi-Fi enabled devices; conferencing solutions, as well as streaming and recording, and security services; and software integration services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConvergeOne Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CVON).

Receive News & Ratings for ConvergeOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvergeOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.