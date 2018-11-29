Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $442,000 in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,577,000 after purchasing an additional 276,819 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 250.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 172,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. 778,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,927. The firm has a market cap of $169.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.44. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTGX. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

