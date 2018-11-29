Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after buying an additional 822,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,439,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 98,257 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,674,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 576,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 222,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 363,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of ILPT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,707. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/monashee-investment-management-llc-purchases-new-stake-in-industrial-logistics-properties-trust-ilpt.html.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.