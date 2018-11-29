Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $713,304.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 306,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,775,386.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $1,261,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,425 shares of company stock worth $16,564,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $128.99 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $152.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

