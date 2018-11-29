Monro (MNRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.28

Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 10354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monro news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond L. Pickens sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $768,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,053,765. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,544.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 204,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 191,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,500,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 109,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

