Monument Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,500 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $50.41. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,987. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/monument-capital-management-acquires-shares-of-3500-vanguard-total-international-stock-etf-vxus.html.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.