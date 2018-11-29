Monument Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,500 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.
NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $50.41. 501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,987. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.
