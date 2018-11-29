Morpheus Labs 24-Hour Volume Hits $78,534.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and FCoin. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $78,534.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.02398837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00125096 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00197217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.08812426 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 799,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,577,285 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

