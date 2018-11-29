MorphoSys (MOR) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.30 ($113.14).

Shares of MOR opened at €100.80 ($117.21) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €49.63 ($57.71) and a 1 year high of €88.10 ($102.44).

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

