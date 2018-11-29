Moving Cloud Coin (MCC) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moving Cloud Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Moving Cloud Coin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Moving Cloud Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, CoinEgg and DOBI trade. Moving Cloud Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $39,848.00 worth of Moving Cloud Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.02214511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00126440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00201638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.25 or 0.08812025 BTC.

About Moving Cloud Coin

Moving Cloud Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Moving Cloud Coin’s official Twitter account is @MCC_blockcity. Moving Cloud Coin’s official website is www.mcsports.cn/mcblock/en.

Moving Cloud Coin Coin Trading

Moving Cloud Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DOBI trade and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moving Cloud Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moving Cloud Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moving Cloud Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

