Msci Inc (MSCI) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 8,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,947 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Msci from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Shares of Msci stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,098. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $124.08 and a 1-year high of $184.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $357.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.91 million. Msci had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 29.87%. Msci’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

