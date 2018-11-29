Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas Sells 38,022 Shares

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 38,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $400,371.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,675.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MWA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,942. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nomura reduced their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

